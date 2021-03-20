Record Rainfall Forces Evacuations, Flood Warnings Issued For Australia's East Coast

The emergency authorities in Australia have issued a warning of flash floods as rains continue to pour in parts of the country’s east coast. According to the reports by BBC, dozens of people have been rescued from floodwaters. Also, the residents in low-lying communities of New South Wales have been ordered to leave their homes. Water NSW took to their official Twitter handle and said, “Heavy rain is continuing across Sydney with Warragamba Dam nearing capacity and continuing to rise. We are expecting that Warragamba will start to spill some time in the early afternoon today”.

As per a press release, the WaterNSW has established a dedicated 24-hour incident management team that is working closely with the Bureau and the NSW State Emergency Service in order to monitor weather and inflows to dams. In the press release, the department wrote, “WaterNSW will continue to work closely with Sydney Water and NSW Health throughout the rain event, to watch for potential water quality impacts on untreated supply”. The heavy rainflow is generating large inflows which are filling Sydney’s supply dam network.

I love a sunburnt country,

A land of sweeping plains,

Of rugged mountain ranges,

Of droughts and flooding rains....



Australia ain’t for the faint hearted. pic.twitter.com/btRuNYHXvb — Mauza ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡º (@mauzleep) March 20, 2021

According to the reports by BBC, Agata Imielska from the Bureau of Meteorology warned of localised intense rainfall and damaging winds as she said that the public should be aware of conditions that can change quite quickly. She urged the citizens to stay at home and avoid going out. Reports suggest that more storms are forecast in the coming days. Also, parts of eastern Australia could receive up to a metre of rain in the space of just a week.

Crisis in Australia

Since some time now, Australia has been the target of a natural crisis. The bushfires incidents that happened in Australia from 2019 to 2020 had been very extreme. The study revealed that the fire incidents led to millions of tons of smoke particles getting released into the atmosphere. The smoke particles followed a typical pattern of settling to the ground after a day or week. The researchers uncovered the "perfect storm" of circumstances that swept the particles emitted from those fires into the upper atmosphere and spread over the entire Southern Hemisphere.

The study was conducted by two Israeli Scientists and the paper has been published in Science. The particles that reached the stratosphere which is the upper layer of the atmosphere get through volcanic eruptions. The smoke emitted in the extreme eruptions dims the sun and cools the planet.