Remembering Australian PM Albanese's Visit To India As PM Modi Shines In Sydney

India and Australia are two nations that have seen their relationship grow from sports to warm meet-ups between prime ministers. Most recently, Indian Premier Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney on the night of Monday for two days of bilateral meetings and community events. He visited the country at the invitation of his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who was in India earlier this year.

In March, Albanese embarked on a four-day state visit to the South Asian nation. The tour offered him a new perspective on how India had transformed since he visited it in 1991. “India has changed a lot since I was a backpacker here in 1991. But the warmth of the Indian people is as strong as ever," the Australian PM said on Twitter in March.

From holding formal bilateral discussions in New Delhi to watching a test match in Ahmedabad with PM Modi, Albanese's visit highlighted the evergrowing ties between India and Australia.“The vibrancy of our people is a quality Australia and India share in common. It’s easy to see why Australia and India are such natural partners, and why there is so much more we can do together," he said at the time.

India has changed a lot since I was a backpacker here in 1991.



But the warmth of the Indian people is as strong as ever. pic.twitter.com/O9tVcGWT0j — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 11, 2023

PM Modi visits Sydney

Fast forward to today, the bilateral ties continue to deepen and are widely evident in the city of Sydney, where PM Modi met top entrepreneurial figures. Just hours later, he will witness Australia's high-spirited Indian community come together to welcome him at a mega event at Sydney Olympic Park.

Whether it's clicking selfies together or attending diaspora events in each other's countries, PM Narendra Modi and PM Anthony Albanese's joint activities reflect one thing- a solid friendship that has transcended beyond the pitches of cricket, all the way to the global center stage.