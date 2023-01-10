Russian Flight's Door Opens Mid-air, 'freezing Cold' Passengers Cling To Seats | Watch

Passengers were left horrified onboard a Russian flight on Sunday when the door unfastened mid-flight, tossing out hats and other belongings some thousands of feet high in the air as they clung tight to their seats. According to The Independent, the terrifying incident reportedly occurred on Sunday as the flight took off from Magan Airport, in eastern Russia.

The An-26-100 flight, operated by Russian airline IrAero, departed from Maga to head to its destination Magadan when the entry ramp door swung open minutes after the flight took off. According to a statement by the airline to the local media, the incident happened at around 9,000 feet in the air and a probe into it is underway.

One clip shared on social media displays a male passenger with his hood on, recording as the cabin depressurized with passengers facing the intensely cold wind and pressure. “Fortunately, the 25 people on board, including the crew, were unharmed. The caps off some people’s heads flew into the white void,” said a report from Magan airport.

Passengers recount the incident

The report added that the flight made an emergency landing and none of the passengers sustained any injuries due to the incident. Sergei Lidrik, a 33-year-old passenger who was on board and documented some of the videos circulating online told the New York Post, “People were shocked at first. People had their hats blown off.”

Another passenger told East2West News that those sitting towards the back of the aircraft were “freezing cold.” “A man sitting at the rear of the plane was nearly blown away. He had just unfastened his seat belt,” one passenger said. A part of the footage was also shared by Ukraine’s political advisor Anton Gerashchenko, who called Russian flights a game of “Russian roulette.”

“A hatch of the Russian AN-26-100 plane flying to Magadan opened right in the sky. 25 people were on board. The pilots began landing right away. A new name of Russian roulette - "Russian plane"?" he captioned the video, which has amassed over 61,000 views and several comments on Twitter.