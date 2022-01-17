Scott Morrison Accused Of Using Novak Djokovic Row To Distract People From COVID Failures

Former Australian PM Kevin Rudd has accused Scott Morrison and his administration of using the Novak Djokovic row to distract people from its COVID-19 failures. Djokovic was allowed to come down under to play in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated. However, he was deported on Sunday night after he lost his appeal to overturn the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa.

The Serbian tennis star’s visa controversy has dominated the daily news cycle for a long week. Citing this, Kevin Rudd reckoned that the Morrison government is happy to have had a bigger story leading the news all week. While taking to Twitter, the former Australian PM slammed the Morrison government and asked why Djokovic was issued in the first place.

What a surprise! Morrison’s govt cancels #Djokovic’s visa to win the weekend media cycle—showing us all how hairy chested he is. Why on earth did they issue the visa in the first place? One big political distraction from empty shelves & the national shortage of boosters & RATs. https://t.co/SoHuI1Cfwe — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) January 14, 2022

COVID-19 outbreak in Australia

Even after successfully containing the outbreak of the virus initially, Australia has reported nearly 1.3 million cases over the last two weeks. The nation is facing a shortage of at-home antigen test kits and supermarket shelves are also bare due to supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, according to local media reports, supermarkets as well as KFC, McDonald's and other industries have been affected by the pandemic and isolation rules.

Daily infections dipped in New South Wales and Victoria on Monday. But new hospitalisations remain elevated across the nation, with more people admitted than at any other time in the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the outbreak has also threatened to slow down the country's economic recovery with the growing toll of workers out sick or ordered to isolate leading to staff shortages and disrupting business supply chains.

Either people in Australia are testing positive for the virus or they're a close contact of someone who has. But now that Novak Djokovic has left Australia, the government could start to feel the heat on some of the issues that took a backseat during the tennis star’s news cycle.

Image: AP