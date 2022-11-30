Scott Morrison Becomes 1st Australian PM To Be Censured By Parliament

Scott Morrison has become the first former Australian PM to be censured by the parliament. Censure is a largely symbolic move and it is rarely used. Censure is basically the parliament expressing its disapproval of a member of parliament. No member of parliament who served as PM has ever been censured before and the last member of parliament who was censured was Bruce Billson in 2018. He was the former small business minister.

Scott Morrison has criticised the government's decision to censure him and said that the government is practicing "politics of retribution". Scott Morrison was Australia's prime minister until May this year, when his party lost the elections and the Labour party won, after which Anthony Albanese became the Australian PM. "The former Prime Minister owes an apology to the Australian people for undermining our precious democracy," wrote Albanese on Twitter.

Why was Morrison censured?

Morrison apparently appointed himself the joint minister of health, finance, treasury, home affairs and resources. Most of the ministers with these portfolios were unaware that they were sharing the portfolio with the prime minister. Morrison said that he made the decision during exceptional circumstances that emerged due to the pandemic. An investigation that was conducted into the matter said that Morrison's decision was legal but it "undermined" responsible government. "The public didn't know something it was entitled to know... that undermined the functioning of this parliament, that undermined our democratic institutions," said the current PM, Anthony Albanese.

Morrison has acknowledged that with the benefit of hindsight, he can now see that his decision was unnecessary. He even added that he had not given the matter sufficient consideration. However, he has not apologised and called the decision to censure him "political intimidation". Morrison's view has been backed by most people in his party, and some people, such as Karen Andrews, who unknowingly shared her portfolio with Morrison, decided to abstain from the vote. Bridget Archer, an MP in Morrison's centre-right coalition, refused to accept the explanation offered by the former PM and said that she was "deeply disappointed". She said she was also disappointed that the former prime minister did not understand the impact of his decision.