Scott Morrison Stunned As Minister Allegedly Describe Him As 'psycho' & 'horrible Man'

Australian PM Scott Morrison has been stunned by questions from a reporter who shared an alleged leaked message exchange among colleagues referring to him as a” complete psycho” and a “fraud”. According to Sputnik, Morrison was questioned by Channel 10's political editor Peter Van Onselen who claimed that he had accessed private text messages sent between former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and an unnamed Liberal cabinet minister. While reading the questions aloud, Onselen said that the conversations show that one of his cabinet ministers labelled him a “psycho and horrible, horrible person”.

“I've been provided with a text message exchange between the former New South Wales premier and a current Liberal cabinet minister," Onselen said, adding: "I've got them right here. In one she describes you as, 'A horrible, horrible person', going on to say she did not trust you and [that] you're more concerned with politics than people."

Speaking about the cabinet minister’s alleged opinion, Onselen went on to say, “The minister is even more scathing. Describing you as a 'fraud' and 'a complete psycho'. Does this exchange surprise you? And what do you think that it tells us?"

In response to the Channel 10 reporter, the Australian PM at first played coy and stated, “Well, I don't know who you're referring to or the basis of what you've put to me”. He later went on to say that he is confident the minister said to have made the “complete psycho” remarks is not in his cabinet. “I’m not fussed,” Morrison added.

Morrison’s approval rating slumps

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the latest opinion poll revealed a significant slump in Morrison’s approval rating as the public believes that his government has mishandled the COVID-19 outbreak. As per the survey, Morrison’s approval rating fell by five points. The survey shows opposition Labor leads the vote by 41-34 against the ruling coalition. Separately, local media has also reported an internal feud within the Liberal Party. As per reports, several party members believe that Defence Minister Peter Dutton is in a strong position to dethrone Morrison in the upcoming election.

(Image: AP)