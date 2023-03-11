'Self-explanatory': Australian Judge Defends Removal Of Breastfeeding Mother From Court

An Australian judge who was severely criticised for ejecting a breastfeeding mother and her baby from his courtroom has explained his actions as "self-explanatory". According to reports, a woman was feeding her child while observing her trial in Melbourne's county court on Thursday, March 9, when the judge asked her to leave the courtroom saying the court does not permit breastfeeding because it was a distraction.

Later, the court reportedly declined to comment on the incident, however, the judge on Friday, March 10, addressed the jury about the incident and stated that his comments were "self-explanatory".

"Madam, you will not be permitted to breastfeed a baby in court. I'm sorry. I will have to ask you to leave. It will be a distraction for the jury at the very least," the judge said to the jury citing what he told the mother.

The Judge further said, "I am telling you this because it is something that has attracted some media publicity and I think you need to know exactly what it was that I said and why I said it. That said, it is not a matter that you should be giving any real consideration to going forward as it is irrelevant to your task."

According to sources, State's Attorney General Jaclyn Symes might discuss the matter with the court. "These concerning reports are a matter for the county court," a spokesperson for Symes said, according to a news report.

'Felt traumatised': Woman who was breastfeeding

According to The Age, the woman who was breastfeeding said that she felt traumatised by the ordeal. "I just felt totally humiliated and shamed, like I was doing something wrong," she said, adding that she even asked the security guard before she walked in if it was okay to bring the baby inside the court. The woman said that she was humiliated when she was addressed in court publically. She expressed disappointment that the judge described breastfeeding as a "distraction".

It is pertinent to mention that pregnant and breastfeeding women in Australia are protected in areas of public life, including work, schools, universities, shops and rental properties, under Victoria's Equal Opportunity Act. However, it is unclear if these protections apply in court as courtroom rules are often left to the judge's discretion.