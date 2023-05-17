Last Updated:

Several Passengers Injured After Delhi-Sydney Air India Flight Suffers Mid-air Turbulence

Several passengers have been injured after the flight encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday, May 16.

Saumya joshi
Delhi-Sydney Air India flight

Several passengers have been injured after an Air India flight encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday, May 16. The flight was going from New Delhi to Sydney. The injured passengers have been given medical assistance on arrival at Sydney Airport. According to the Air India crew, no passenger has been hospitalised, fortunately. The cause of the turbulence is not yet known. Further details related to the incident that took place on May 16 are awaited. 

Air India releases statement

Meanwhile, Air India has released a statement on the entire incident that took place on May 16. The statement reads: 
"Air India’s flight AI302 of 16th May 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice.”

