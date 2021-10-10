Short Clip Of Cuddled Up Platypus Makes People Say Cuteness Overload; WATCH

Animals have been all over social media platforms because of their adorable and surprising acts caught on camera, which often bring a huge smile to netizens' faces. Their videos attract a large number of social media users as their antics are sometimes unusual. Plenty of videos have gone viral featuring these adorable animals and, the list becomes a bit bigger with another addition. In the latest addition, a clip of a platypus, who was rescued from Oklahoma and has been under the observation of the Australian Zoo, is doing rounds on several social media platforms including, Instagram. Watch the adorable platypus video here:

In the short clip shared by the Australia Zoo, the sweet duck-billed platypus can be seen cuddling in a white coloured towel and moving her mouth in a very cute manner. According to the post of Australia Zoo, the tiny mammal who was rescued after being found in a creek with injuries to her face and feet has been showing signs of improvement. "With ongoing treatment and lots of love, we will continue to monitor her health!" reads the caption posted along with the video.

Meanwhile, the video shared on Instagram is now viral.

Netizens react to the cute platypus video

Since being shared just a day ago, it has garnered over one lakh seventy-four thousand views and, the count is still rising. It has also allowed the netizens to drop hundreds of witty as well as adorable comments. One such user commented, Aww cuteness overload! She’s so adorable!" "So cute. I didn’t realise how the venom from their back claws can give you grief (pain). Still love them," commented the other user named Gogogwenny. "Awe that is the cutest platypus I have ever seen," commented the other user.

Watch some of the other adorable videos that went viral due to cuteness

A video of a cheetah cub has been doing rounds on the internet which was uploaded by Smithsonian's National Zoo on their official Instagram handle. The clip depicts the organization's animal care team raising the small animal. They also included a description caption with the video. They went on to describe the cub's situation in the following lines. According to the description, the male cheetah baby is being hand-reared by animal care specialists at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) for several weeks before being placed with a foster cheetah mother at another zoo. The cub was born September 16 as part of a litter of three to Sukiri, a 7-year-old female; keepers say the cub is strong, active, talkative, and eats well. Animal care staff at SCBI's veterinary hospital are working around the clock to feed the cub every 2 to 3 1/2 hours. The cub is being given a formula that has been successfully used to hand-raise cheetah cubs at other zoos.

