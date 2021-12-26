South Australia Premier Steven Marshall Announces COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Rise In Cases

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in South Australia, the authorities have tightened rules to prevent the spread of the virus. South Australia Premier Steven Marshall introduced density limits for hospitality venues and gyms. Addressing a press briefing, Steven Marshall informed that they are “increasingly concerned” about the new Omicron variant and mentioned that they need to control the spread of virus, otherwise, it will "overwhelm our health system" and "seriously undermine our workforce's ability to respond to this Omicron outbreak."

"We are increasingly concerned about the new Omicron variant," South Premier Steven Marshall said.

Marshall highlighted the need to take decisive action in order to control the spread of COVID-19. He informed that even though Omicron strain has lower severity than Delta variant and other strains, however, it is more transmissible. The South Australia Premier announced that from midnight tonight, gyms are required to have one person per seven meters. He advised people to have outdoor physical activities with their trainers. One person per four square meters will be allowed for indoor hospitality like dining. According to new rules announced by the South Australia Premier, one person per two square meters will be allowed for outdoor activities.

Tune in at 12.15pm for an important COVID-19 update regarding the Omicron variant and its impact on #SouthAustralia.



Link: https://t.co/c2RZlG1lB7 pic.twitter.com/lFWBYxJZHb — Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) December 26, 2021

A maximum of 10 people are allowed in family gatherings. Steven Marshall advised people to wear face masks indoors, in public venues and offices. He recommended people to work from home where possible. He urged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID-19. He further announced that the people who arrive from interstate are not required to have PCR before arriving within 72 hours of departure, however, they have been advised to take a rapid antigen test after entering South Australia.

COVID-19 situation in South Australia

According to the South Australia Health Department, as on 26 December, a total number of 744 COVID-19 cases have been reported taking the active cases tally to 3196. 17 patients have been admitted to the hospital, three people are in the ICU and 3102 have been home isolating. According to statistics given by the South Australia Health Department, 92.2% of people aged above 12 years have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19. 87.2% of people aged above 12 years have been fully vaccinated.

South Australian COVID-19 update 26/12/21. For more information, go to https://t.co/mYnZsGpayo or contact the South Australia COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787. pic.twitter.com/fhh74YJPpu — SA Health (@SAHealth) December 26, 2021

Image: AP/Pixabay