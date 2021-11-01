'Squid Game': Young Boy From Australia Hospitalized After Attempting Honeycomb Challenge

A 14-year-old boy had been hospitalized after an attempt to recreate Squid Game’s honeycomb challenge. The game is also called the Dalgona Candy and is infamous among Korean audiences. It is one of the deadly games depicted on the most-watched show on Netflix along with Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War and Marbles.

Young boy suffers severe burns and nerve damage

The Daily Mail reported that a 14-year-old boy from Sydney, Australia was injured attempting to recreate the honeycomb challenge. The boy was identified as Aiden Higgie and he attempted the honeycomb recipe circulating on TikTok. While making the recipe, the mixture caused an explosion in the microwave. As per the reports, Aiden has suffered first-degree burns on his hand along with severe third-degree burns and nerve damage to his leg. The doctors have said that he might require a skin graft on his leg.

This incident is the latest of the series of similar events across the world as the show continues to have an impact outside the screens. The K-drama has created a huge hype and there has been a spike in the number of people searching for honeycomb recipes. It is to be seen whether the buzz regarding the show will continue after the Halloween season. The demand for costumes will surely decrease but the same cannot be said for the frantic real-life games played in the Netflix series.

More about Squid Game

Squid Game was launched in September and became Netflix’s most-watched show of all time. The show is about a survival game in which 456 desperate people drowning in debt play a series of deadly versions of games to secure a gigantic cash prize. Even recently, Netflix staged a small and less dangerous version of the games to promote the show during Halloween. The show costumes were also a popular pick for Halloween celebrations across the globe over the weekend. However, there was a large section of the people who were afraid that several people would attempt to recreate the show’s contests. A school in New York had to ban the outfits from the show as the students flooded the campuses wearing the jumpsuits during the Halloween week.

(Image: Netflix)