Strong QUAD Will Grant Benefits To People Of Ally Nations, Says Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday asserted that the more the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) becomes stronger, the better mutual benefits will be delivered to people in the ally nations. Noting that the QUAD meet has always been an affirmative partnership, the US Secretary of State said at a press conference that he aims to establish the vision of the United States for a free and open Indo-Pacific. "I was in Jakarta back in December, and I set out the United States' vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, which, more than any other region, will shape the trajectory of the 21st century. We will talk about a free and open Indo-Pacific a lot, "said Blinken after the 4th QUAD Foreign Minister's Meeting.

"It means people will be free in their daily lives and live in open societies. It means the countries will be able to choose their own paths and partners. That means that goods, ideas, and individuals will flow freely in the region, and the problem will be dealt with openly according to the rules everyone has agreed to, "he added.

QUAD Meet: Antony Blinken says members will continue to battle COVID-19

Giving insights on the 4th QUAD meeting of foreign ministers, Blinken mentioned that the battle against COVID-19 will continue and QUAD members will keep working to produce a billion doses of safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year. We will "donate 1.2 billion additional doses while increasing our efforts to support the logistics and the infrastructure that's needed to get those shots into arms around the world the last mile," he added. Speaking about the COVID-19 global action plan, Blinken stated that each of the QUAD countries will have an important role in the meeting that is scheduled on Monday on the COVID-19 global action plan. All the member countries on Monday will discuss ways to coordinate across regions and sectors to end the pandemic, enhance collaboration on disaster response and humanitarian assistance.

"We have agreed to deepen our efforts to shape the rules and standards around emerging technologies and cybersecurity, which will increasingly touch on all aspects of the lives of our fellow citizens and will expand our cooperation with other partners like ASEAN, whose centrality in the region is enduring, APEC, which the United States will host next year, and in the Pacific islands," he added. He concluded by saying that the QUAD has always been an affirmative partnership rooted in the belief that together we can do more to deliver broad-based progress for people in other countries in our countries across the Indo-Pacific.

With Inputs from ANI