Subway Sandwich Costs Australian Model A Whooping Rs 1.43 Lakh; Know Why

Can you imagine a Subway sandwich costing you a whopping Rs 1.43 lakh? Well, probably this is unimaginable for us, but an Australian model named Jessica Lee was charged the exorbitant amount by the customs authorities at an Australian airport. The Australian model was given this heavy penalty while she was returning home from her Europe trip.

Sharing this extremely odd incident in a TikTok video, the 19-year-old model revealed that she was fined this huge amount for not disclosing the half-eaten subway sandwich at the customs when she arrived at the Australian airport.

What happened exactly?

The bizzare incident occurred when Lee, who was travelling from Europe to Australia purchased a foot-long Subway sandwich at her stopover at the airport in Singapore. Little did she know that the sandwich which she was unable to finish on the flight would cost her Rs 1.43 lakh ($ 2,664).

Soon after she landed in Australia, she was caught by the Australian customs officials for failing to declare her sandwich. “I ate six inches before my second flight and then saved the other six inches for the flight. The cabin crew were more than happy to allow me to take the sandwich on board,” Lee said in the video.

The penalty came at a time when she is unemployed and is struggling to even pay her rent, she said adding, "I thought the little declaration thing you do is for your carry-ons and your luggage, so I didn't tick chicken and lettuce."

Internet reacts

After the young model shared her story on social media, the video has taken the internet by storm with users reacting and assisting her with suggestions. "You could contest the fine legally," suggested one user. While some believed that she should have been let go with a warning as she didn't do it purposely.

Commenting on the incident, another user wrote, "Babe, I definitely think you could contest this… I've definitely travelled so many times with food for personal consumption on the planet." "How was your fine so expensive when people from overseas bring in bugs and shit and get let off," questioned a third user.

Some users even shared their experience of being fined at airports for food and other items. Sharing the same, a user commented, "I was fined $400 for just carrying a handful of grapes while crossing the border from Sydney to Adelaide."