Surfer Dies After Being Bitten By Shark Near Beach In Australia

A surfer was killed by a shark on Tuncurry Beach on the New South Wales mid-north coast on May 18. The man, aged in his 50s, had been surfing off Forster, 137 miles north of Sydney when he was attacked late in the morning, a police statement said. The people on the beach pulled the man from the water who was suffering from critical injuries.

Shark kills surfer in Australia

As per local reports, emergency services were called to the beach, just north of Forster, about 11:20 am on May 18, after the man in his 50s was bitten while surfing. The man despite the efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene succumbed to his injuries, NSW Ambulance said in a tweet. The identity of the man has not been revealed. Police said they were working with government authorities to identify the species of shark. Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving branch president Brian Wilcox said a drone deployed at the beach after the attack had spotted two sharks in the area, as per AP. As per reports, this was the first fatal shark attack in Australia since November when a 55-year-old surfer was mauled near the northwest town of Broome.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene, the man could not be resuscitated", NSW said in a tweet.

Shark scientists from the NSW Department of Primary Industry have since analysed photos of the bite and determined a white shark about 4.5m long is likely responsible for the attack. NSW Ambulance inspector Joshua Smyth praised the bystanders who entered the water to bring the injured man to shore despite the risk. Superintendent Christopher Schilt told reporters, "When the attack occurred the man did actually see the shark and called out to try and warn others". He praised his friends for bringing him back to shore after he had been attacked.

