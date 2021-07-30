Sydney: COVID-19 Cases See Marginal Drop Amid Tightening Of Lockdown Rules

Sydney, Australia's largest city, reported a modest drop in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Friday. After nearly five weeks of progressively draconian restrictions failed to stop an outbreak of the extremely infectious Delta variant, millions of people in Sydney went into one of the country's most severe lockdowns since the pandemic began.

Despite the fact that instances have decreased for the first time in almost a week, State Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned that because of the growing number of Delta-positive people migrating into the community, incidences could rise again. Berejiklian said that they hope to see the numbers bounce back.

42 new cases were found in the community

New South Wales recorded 170 new local cases, the most of which were in Sydney, down from 239 the day before. 42 of the new cases were found to have spent time in the community despite being contagious, while 53 were still being investigated.

NSW recorded 170 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



77 are linked to a known case or cluster – 61 are household contacts and 16 are close contacts – and the source of infection for 93 cases is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/2h8hq14zyt — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 30, 2021

Berejiklian also urged people to stay away from a planned anti-closure protest in Sydney on Saturday. Thousands of people turned out in the city last weekend to protest the roadblock, prompting police and lawmakers to call it a potential "super spread" event.

The tighter new limits will affect eight local council regions, where the majority of new illnesses have been detected, as the metropolis of five million enters its sixth week of continuous lockdown, which extends through Aug. 28. Over two million people are required to stay within 5 kilometres of their houses and must wear masks when they go out.

The military will be assisting police to enforce the limits

The military will begin assisting police in enforcing the limits on Monday, and the police have been given broad powers to shut down enterprises that breach the laws. This weekend, the soldiers will get training. They will not be armed and will be under the direction of the state police.

Officials are growing concern about the burden on healthcare systems. There are a total of 187 cases in the hospital, with 58 in intensive care and 24 requiring ventilation. The newest outbreak has resulted in thirteen deaths so far.

With just over 34,000 cases and 923 deaths, Australia fared far better than many other developed countries in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, yet it had one of the lowest vaccination rates. Roughly 18% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated.

