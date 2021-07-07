Sydney Extends COVID-19 Lockdown As Delta Variant Cluster Grows

Around five million residents in Sydney will spend at least one more week in the coronavirus lockdown after 27 new cases COVID-19 cases were found.

CItizens have been ordered to stay in their homes for two weeks in the country's largest city. Authorities are attempting to curb an outbreak of the extremely contagious Delta variant.

Delta variant is considered to be one of the most dangerous variants of coronavirus estimated 55% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was itself around 50% more transmissible than the original Wuhan virus.

Restrictions will also be imposed on New South Wales with no more than five visitors allowed at home, only 50 per cent capacity is allowed to go in any outdoor events. Wearing masks indoor has become mandatory and one person per four square meters has been imposed for both indoor and outdoor settings.

Australia's 'Covid Zero' strategy

The “Covid zero” approach of Australia has seen a series of many lockdowns in various cities across the country and the international borders were closed nearly 15 months ago.

The objective of the 'Covid Zero' strategy is to hold the transmission of the virus as close to zero as possible and ultimately to get rid of it entirely from every geographical area. The method aims to increase the ability to become aware of the cases and trace chains of transmission and to discover and manipulate outbreaks, whilst also integrating financial, psychological, social and health-care help to guarantee the isolation of cases and contacts.

The strategy has allowed Australians to live a normal life throughout the pandemic, avoiding the high death toll seen around the world.

However, the citizens are annoyed with this situation as they are facing lockdown and no lockdown too frequently.

Ever since the pandemic started out last year Australia has detected just over 30,000 cases and seen 910 deaths.

The Sydney outbreak has so far reported just 357 cases, emphasising the strictness of the strategy.

Australia has seen just under eight per cent of the population vaccinated so far.

Cases in other countries compared to Australia

Currently, the United States of America has the most COVID-19 cases with approx 34 million. India has 30 million cases while Brazil stands in number three with 18 million. Britain records more than 27,000 cases on a daily basis which is equivalent to Australia's total case of 30,000.

The data proves that Australia has done a phenomenal on in tackling the COVID-19 situation.