Sydney Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By 1 Month Amid Rising Cases In Australia

After spurting rise in COVID-19 cases recorded in New South Wales, the country has decided to extend the lockdown in the state by a month. Sydney is the capital of South Wales. The lockdown was announced in New South Wales on Wednesday, as the state recorded more than 170 cases for two days continuously. The announcement came in the fifth week of the lockdown, that has been earlier placed in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. The state will now remain under lockdown till August 28. The lockdown restrictions have also been placed further on Greater Sydney and surrounding areas.

As per the latest guidelines, the residents of Greater Sydney and nearby regions shall be allowed to do shopping within their ascribed local government area, or within a 10 km radius of their homes. Under the new restrictions, three LGA will join the five existing LGAs of concern with tightened restrictions where only authorized workers could leave local areas for work. To allow economic activities, the state government has decided that constructions will reopen with conditions.

The government has also decided that the students who are preparing for the upcoming HSC, Australia's college entrance exam, will return to face-to-face learning from August 16, following a targeted vaccination program. The vaccination program will begin with students in Sydney's worst-hit areas.

COVID-19 situation in New South Wales

New South Wales on Tuesday, July 27, recorded around 177 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest toll till now. On Monday, July 26, the state has recorded around 173 cases. The daily Coronavirus cases in the state have been hovering in triple-digit, despite being under lockdown. The state also recorded its 11th death due to COVID-19. A woman in her 90s who had not been vaccinated succumbed to the deadly disease.

Australia has been the state that has been able to keep the COVID-19 figures low and has only recorded over 33,200 cases till now. In the population of about 25 million only 921 people have died so far. However, the Delta strain of Coronavirus has become the cause of concern for the nation, as it is much more transmissible and infectious.



(With ANI Inputs)

Image: AP