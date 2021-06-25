Sydney Faces ‘scariest Period’ In Pandemic Amid Delta Outbreak: Gladys Berejiklian

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has raised concern over the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Sydney has been going through one of the “scariest” times of the pandemic, said Berejiklian. In order to control the spread of the novel virus, the government has imposed restrictions in Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour for nearly one week.

“Since the pandemic has started, this is perhaps the scariest period that New South Wales is going through,” Berejiklian told reporters.

COVID-19 situation in New South Wales

The new restrictions in Greater Sydney include wearing a mask in all indoor non-residential settings. But, Gladys Berejiklian has not imposed lockdown in NSW. Gladys said that the Delta variant is contagious but at the same time things put in place are in appropriate settings. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she tested negative for the coronavirus after her Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall tested positive Thursday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard is self-isolating as a close contact of a suspected COVID-19 case in Parliament House.

"It is a very contagious variant but at the same time we are at this stage comfortable that the settings that are in place are the appropriate settings," Berejiklian said.

Australian states have closed their borders to travellers either from parts of Sydney or from anywhere in New South Wales. New Zealand has stopped quarantine-free travel from New South Wales for at least three days.As on June 24, NSW reported 18 new local cases of coronavirus pandemic. The total tally of coronavirus cases in New South Wales has reached 5495. The people who have died due to COVID-19 is 56. The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 1,993,638.

NSW recorded 18 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, 13 of which were already announced yesterday morning.



NSW Health has also been notified of six new locally acquired cases overnight. These cases will be included in tomorrow's numbers. pic.twitter.com/D7SVhhSF6z — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 24, 2021

IMAGE: AP/GladysB/Instagram

Inputs from AP



