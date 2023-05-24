Sydney Harbour, Opera House Sparkle In Tricolour As PM Modi Wraps Up Australia Tour

Australia's popular landmarks lit up in shades of the Indian flag in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic three-day visit that wraps up today. The Sydney Harbour, which is a steel arch bridge located in the city, was seen illuminated with the tricolour under the night sky.

The Opera House, a multi-venue performing arts centre in the city, was also seen shining in the three colours of India's national flag. Australian Premier Anthony Albanese and PM Modi headed to the Opera House in Sydney for what appears to be the last hurrah of the latter's historic Australia tour.

The Sydney Harbour and Opera House light up in colours of Tiranga ahead of PM Modi’s visit there…@narendramodi @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/YWjL35KO4j — Pamela Goswami (@pamelagoswami9) May 24, 2023

The duo posed for pictures at the location, striking a peace sign with two fingers. The prime ministers share a solid friendship, with PM Modi often referring to Albanese as his "dear friend." The PM's visit marks the sixth time that the leaders have met in the past year.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visit the Sydney Harbour and Opera House, in Australia. pic.twitter.com/tgToEmv2gf — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

PM Modi Concludes three-nation tour

"Today’s talks with PM @AlboMP were comprehensive and wide-ranging. This is our sixth meeting in the last year, indicative of the warmth in the India-Australia friendship. In cricketing terminology- we are firmly in T-20 mode!" PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday after conducting bilateral talks with Albanese.

The visit to Australia was the final leg of PM Modi's three-nation tour. Last week, he embarked on a state visit to Hiroshima, Japan. He then jetted off to Papua New Guinea, marking the first visit by an Indian premier to the Oceanic nation. On Monday, he arrived in Sydney and took part in discussions with prominent entrepreneurial figures and officials.