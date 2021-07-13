Sydney Likely To Extend Lockdown Beyond Deadline Despite Slight Ease In COVID Cases

After Sydney reported at least 89 new community cases-- the largest number since the coronavirus outbreak began there last month-- the authorities are now enforcing more restrictions in order to arrest the spread of the delta virus of the COVID-19. Although the authorities have slightly eased the coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, there is still a possibility that the government would extend the lockdown to safeguard the city of 5 million people.

New South Wales State Premier Gladys Berejiklian, during a televised conference, appealed to the citizens not to become complacent as she reported that there were 89 new locally transmitted cases.

Berejiklian said the state was facing its scariest test since the coronavirus pandemic began and that unless numbers started to come down, authorities would likely extend the lockdown beyond next Friday and added that residents could expect the next update by Thursday. Earlier, she had said the 24-hour record of 122 new cases recorded on Sunday made lifting the lockdown on Friday "almost impossible."

Cluster spread from a Sydney airport limousine driver: Authorities

According to the reports, the highly contagious delta variant outbreak began after a limousine driver tested positive on June 16. He is thought to have been infected while transporting a US flight crew from Sydney airport. He was not vaccinated and reportedly did not wear a mask. Police were considering charging the driver and his employer with a range of offences, Police Force Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said. Comprehending the current situation, Berejiklian further appealed to the citizens to avoid unnecessarily stepping out of the house as this could pave the path of longer restrictions in Sydney.

"It is a very contagious variant but at the same time we are at this stage comfortable that the settings that are in place are the appropriate settings," she added.

Australia has recorded three COVID-19 deaths this year

A man, aged in his 70s, died on Monday in Sydney’s eastern suburbs where the current cluster began last month, officials said. A woman in her 90s from southwest Sydney died in a Sydney hospital on Saturday, a day after testing positive for COVID-19. Before her, Australia last reported a COVID-19 death on April 12. An 80-year-old old man who had become infected in the Philippines and was diagnosed while in hotel quarantine.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing COVD-19 clusters and there have only been 912 deaths since the pandemic began. But the country’s vaccine rollout has been slow, which experts say has left the population particularly vulnerable to the delta variant. Fewer than 12% of the population older than 16 had been fully vaccinated by Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)