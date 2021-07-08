Sydney Sees Biggest Spike In Cases As Delta Variant Spreads; Govt Extends Lockdown Curbs

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Thursday recorded its highest new COVID-19 cases. As per the latest ministry data, around 38 new COVID-19 infections has been recorede. The spike in cases after two weeks of strict lockdown in Sydney has escalated concern. To curtail the spread of the deadly virus, the Australian government has extended the city's lockdown for another week, to July 16, due to the vulnerability of an Australian population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19.

According to government officials, illegal family gatherings and breaking of the COVID-19-restrictions were the main reasons behind the rise in infections. NSW reported 38 new local cases, up from 27 a day earlier, with 11 of those having spent time in the community while being infected.

How the Australian government is handling the current situation?

Considering the current vaccination rate in the country and the highly transmissible nature of the Delta strain, NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian advised citizens to restrict non-essential movements. "It's really important for all of us to stay the course and follow the health advice to give us the best chance of getting out of this lockdown in a timely way," said Gladys Berejiklian to reporters in Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, while speaking in a televised media conference, said, "I know people are getting tired, and frustrated. This is a virus we are dealing with, and it tends to set its own rules." He said the government will also provide economic support if the lockdown extends in the country.

Australian Medical Association President Omar Khorshid pointed out the importance of vaccination and said there is no alternative for NSW, nowhere in the world has any community been able to live with Delta without very significant levels of vaccination.

COVID situation in Australia

According to the ministry data, around 10% of people in NSW have been fully vaccinated, while over 29% have received their first jab. Australia has remained less vulnerable to COVID -9 as compared to other developed countries, with just under 30,900 cases and 910 deaths, however, a slow vaccination rollout has taken the shine off some of this success.