Sydney: UNSW Building Lights Up In Tricolour In Solidarity With India's COVID Fight

The library of the University of New South Wales (UNSW), on May 14 lit up in Indian tricolour to show solidarity with India's fight against COVID-19. "UNSW library building, Sydney, lit up in solidarity with India, Indian students, faculty and staff," Australian High Commissioner Barry O Farrell said. India has been battling a devastating second wave of coronavirus since late March with the death toll surpassing 2,62,000 at present.

Photographs of the UNSW building lit up in Indian tricolour made their way to the Internet after being shared by the University itself. In the caption, UNSW wished good health and safety for all the Indians. The picture promptly received warm reactions from netizens. "Thank you for your display of solidarity," wrote a user. Another added, "Thnx love from India."

We’ve illuminated our main library tower in support of our Indian students and friends (and others around the world) who are suffering from or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



We hope you all stay safe, stay well, stay strong! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1gf5JNkaTF — UNSW (@UNSW) May 14, 2021

Flights to resume

This comes as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on May 14 said that the temporary suspension of flights to and from India will end at Friday midnight and the facilitated commercial flights by the Australian Government will resume as planned, however, with strict pre-flight test rules. In a post on Facebook Morrison said “At midnight tonight, the temporary pause on flights from India to Australia ends and facilitated commercial flights by the Australian Government will resume as promised, with a strict pre-flight testing regime to keep Australians safe."

Apart from lifting the temporary flight ban from India, Australian PM further informed that a flight with medical supplies and equipment to help India’s COVID-19 flight took off from Sydney earlier on May 14. "This flight was carrying another 1056 ventilators, 60 oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies. It adds to the more than 1000 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators we sent last week," he said.

Meanwhile, the nationwide count of coronavirus infection climbed to 2,40,46,809 on May 15. Additionally, a total of 2,62,317 people lost their lives while 2,00,79,599 recovered the deadly virus. At present, there are 37,04,893 active cases in the country.

Image: UNSW/Twitter