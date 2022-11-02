Sydney’s Taronga Zoo Under Lockdown After 5 Lions Escape Enclosure

An emergency occurred at Sydney’s Taronga zoo this morning when 5 lions escaped their main exhibit. In a statement released by the Taronga Conservative Society of Australia 5 lions were located outside their exhibit causing the zoo to impose a lockdown for a few minutes.

The zoo claimed that the lions escaped their enclosure at 6:30 am and the zoo ensured that all safety protocols were in place for such an incident. Everyone at the site was moved to the safe zone and there were no injuries to the guest or the staff

4 Lions Peacefully Entered The Enclosure, and 1 Cub Was Tranquilized

The authorities claim that the situation was under control within minutes. While 4 lions calmly returned to the drain 1 lion cub was tranquilised. The zoo assures that the cub is now awake and the situation is now under control.

The zoo in the statement also made it clear that they conduct regular drills to ensure that they are well prepared in situations like this. The duration for the exit of the lion from their exhibit to the officials sending them back to their exhibit swiftly was less than 10 mins.

All the animals are now in their exhibit and are being closely monitored by the zoo officials. Ensuring that the safety protocols were being followed the authority mentioned that the zoo staff moved “swiftly” and all the people at the site were immediately taken to a safe zone.

The Situation Is Under Control Executive Director Calls It ‘Significant Incident’

The zoo assures people that the situation is now under control and that the zoo will now open as normal today. After reviewing the video footage of the whole ordeal the zoo claims that a review is now underway to “confirm exactly how the lions were able to exit their main exhibit.

BBC reports that Executive Director Simon Duffy called it a “Significant Incident” that will be thoroughly investigated. While addressing the local media that the lion had entered the “small area adjacent to their exhibit and about 100m away from where the guest was staying at the room.”

Duffy clarified that at no time did the lion “exit that area or exit the Taronga Zoo” asserting that the small area was protected by a six-foot fence usually used to keep the onlookers at a safe distance, Duffy assured that the lions are “100%” safe.

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative)