Teen Attempts 'hack' To Avoid Excess Baggage Fee, Airline Imposes Fine After Failed Try

Travellers' baggage difficulties appear to never stop, and they frequently come up with new strategies to get around paying the excess baggage costs charged by airlines. However, things don't always proceed as expected. The most recent effort saw an Australian adolescent penalised by budget airline Jetstar for trying to circumvent the regulations by packing an additional 5 kgs of clothing.

Adriana Ocampo, 19, is shown in a video released online wearing multiple layers of clothing after allegedly being informed that she would be penalised AU$62 ($33) because her luggage exceeded the weight limit. After a trip with a friend, the teenager was returning to Adelaide from Melbourne. Ocampo claimed that while attempting the prank, she "looked like a bear" in an interview with South West News Service.

'I’m small and petite but I looked the exact opposite'

She said, “I’m small and petite but I looked like the exact opposite," and stated the two observed airline personnel pulled out a trolley with a scale as they prepared to board.

“We thought the only way we can take the weight off our bags is if we put it on ourselves, so we started putting on our jackets and coats,” she said. "As well as layers of jackets and jumpers, I had baggy trousers on and I was stuffing t-shirts and my iPad in them. I had about six layers on and stuff in my pockets," she added.

Ocampos compared herself to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Augustus Gloop in terms of appearance. "It was embarrassing because everyone in the queue was looking at us and laughing at us, she lamented."

The two still had to pay the charge because their attempt had failed, the Independent reported.