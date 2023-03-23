This Is What Australians Will Be Asked In First Referendum In 24 Years

Australians got to know the questions they’ll be asked later this year in the country's first referendum in 24 years. On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the details of the historic referendum, CNN reported. On a date which is yet to be determined, the people of Australia will be asked if the nation’s indigenous population which makes up 3.4% of the population, should be recognized in the Australian constitution. During the announcement, the Australian Prime Minister became emotional as he thanked the indigenous leaders for their patience.

“A proposed law to alter the constitution to recognize the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?” the Australian Prime Minister announced on Thursday. “That’s the question before the Australian people, nothing more, but nothing less,” he added. During the announcement, Albanese asserted that “this moment” was long in making. “This moment has been a very long time in the making, yet they have shown such patience and optimism through this process. And that spirit of cooperation and thoughtful, respectful dialogue has been so important in arriving at this point in such a united fashion,” he exclaimed. The Prime Minister also made it clear that this is the country’s best chance to correct the wrongs of the past.

But what was the last referendum question?

The year was 1999 when the Australians were asked a significant referendum question. The referendum was held on November 6, 1999, when the Australians were asked two pivotal questions. The first question asked the Australians whether to “alter the Constitution to establish the Commonwealth of Australia as a republic with the Queen and Governor-General being replaced by a President appointed by a two-thirds majority of the members of the Commonwealth Parliament,” as per the Australian government documents. The second was on whether to alter the constitution to insert a preamble. However, the two proposed amendments to the constitution were not approved by the majority of the Australian population.

However, this referendum is different from the last one. According to government statistics, more than 200 years later, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders still suffer from much poorer health, poverty and mortality in comparison to the non-indigenous population. The plight of the Australian aboriginals has remained unheard of for a very long time. Hence, with this referendum, the Albanese administration is attempting to change the wording of the constitution to give the long-lost recognition to the Indigenous population.