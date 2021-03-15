Thousands Of Women In Australia Protest Against Sexual Violence And Inequality

Tens of thousands of women in Australia gathered outside the Parliament House in Canberra on Sunday holding placards demanding reforms from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for gender equality, stringent laws against sexual assaults and rape, workplace abuse against women, chanting "enough is enough". In at least 40 such protests across Australia women congregated at March 4 Justice rallies calling out against the ‘dangerous’ workplace cultures for women in the wake of rape allegations against Australian politicians and their staffers. Protesters flashed banners that demanded ‘Justice for women’, alleged ‘men own your guilt’, as Australians expressed angst against the patriarchal system that favoured men to get away with violence against women without trial.

In Australia, the demonstrations for women’s rights and justice started after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected calls to launch an independent probe into rape allegations made against his Attorney-General Christian Porter. The former strenuously denied the rape claims as he confronted the Australian press in Perth, saying, ‘Nothing in the allegations that have been printed ever happened’. Meanwhile, Australia's PM backed Porter expressing concern that he [Christian Porter] has "obviously" been through a very traumatic series of events.

Later, a liberal staffer Brittany Higgins alleged that she was raped by a politician in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019. Meanwhile, a few other women reported instances of sexual harassment by ministers in the “toxic” parliamentary setting. The victims, according to Australian press reports, did not lodge a formal complaint or speak publicly owing to the pressure and intense spotlight it would put on the male politicians in power.

“We have already come to the front door, now it’s up to the government to cross the threshold and come to us,” protest organizer Janine Hendry said, AP reported. “We will not be meeting behind closed doors,” she added. READ | Thousands protest against gov't on eve of Dutch election

While some coalition senators expressed shock and lamented the ‘unsafe’ culture that “attracted narcissists”, victim of the sexual assault Higgins told the Australian press reporters that fundamentally the “system is broken”. She alleged that the power structure of the institution failed her, and she was silenced, isolated, intimidated and ignored following the traumatic event. “I came forward so i can protect other women,” Higgins said, addressing the women’s uprising against social injustice that was sparked after she opened up about the treatment against her in the parliament.

Morrison later told Parliament that he shared the protesters’ frustration. He was quoted sayi ng by AP,“This is not to suggest that good faith and genuine efforts are not being made whether by this government or the many governments that have proceeded us. Those efforts are being made. But the outcomes still elude us."

Australian Federal Police warns PM

As the nationwide protests grew across Australia, with women expressing outrage, the head of the Australian Federal Police warned Scott Morrison that the criminal behaviour by the politicians that put women safety in jeopardy must “not be delayed”. In a statement to the press, Commissioner Reece Kershaw said, "Failure to report alleged criminal behaviour in this manner, or choosing to communicate or disseminate allegations via other means, such as through the media or third parties is prejudicing police investigation.” Protesters also expressed anger against Defense Minister Linda Reynolds, whom they criticized for failing to ensure safety and providing support to the sexual assault victim.

(Images Credit: AP)

