Three More Arrested For ‘Khalistani’ Violence In Australia; Total Five Held Since January

According to Victoria's police on Thursday, three men were apprehended for their involvement in the aggressive clashes that took place in late January between pro-Khalistani supporters and Indian demonstrators in Melbourne, Australia.

Victoria Police stated Thursday that the Melbourne East Neighbourhood Policing Team has arrested the suspects regarding a purported affray at Federation Square on January 29. The police have apprehended five individuals to date in connection with this occurrence.

“Police were in attendance at a Khalistan Referendum event at Federation Square on 29 January when it’s alleged two fights broke out, one at about 12.45pm and the other at about 4.30pm,” it stated. The police have indicated that the investigation is still ongoing, and they are actively conducting inquiries to identify and arrest any additional suspected offenders from that day.

According to Victoria Police, during the fight it is alleged flag poles “were used by several men as weapons which caused physical injuries to multiple victims”. Paramedics treated two victims at the scene, one with a laceration to their head and the other with an injured hand. Additionally, several other victims sustained injuries and needed medical attention.

The police said it promptly responded to both purported incidents by separating and dispersing the crowd. According to the police statement, in the second incident, OC spray (pepper spray) was used.

Five men arrested till date

Victoria Police had released images of six men earlier this month, requesting the public's assistance in identifying them. As of today, the police have arrested a total of five men in connection with the incident, with two being apprehended on the day of the occurrence and the remaining three being arrested this week.

Among those arrested this week, a 23-year-old man from Kalkallo has been charged with affray and unlawful assault, while a 39-year-old man from Strathtulloh and a 36-year-old man from Craigieburn have both been charged with affray and violent disorder.

The three individuals who were charged this week have been granted bail and are scheduled to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on August 8.

During his visit to India in March, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasised that his country will not tolerate any extremist actions or attacks on religious buildings, and that there is no place for such behaviour against Hindu temples. He had discussed the disturbances caused by pro-Khalistani groups in Australia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Albanese assured him that his government would take all necessary measures to ensure peace and harmony prevail.