Two Teenagers 'hand Themselves In', Assist Sydney Police After Huge Building Fire

Two adolescents in Sydney surrendered to authorities in connection with a massive blaze that destroyed a seven-storey building in the Australian city on Thursday. Addressing a press conference a day later, Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Dunstan said that two 13-year-olds had “handed themselves in” on the night of the incident and were “assisting police with inquiries”.

He further called on “three to four” other “young people present during the fire” to step in front of the authorities with their parents and "put their side of the story forward". The press briefing came a day after a raging inferno broke out on Thursday in a building situated next to Central Station in central Sydney.

The fire damaged the building and spread to an apartment complex next to it. A car parked on the street was also engulfed by the flames. The building is said to have been used by homeless people as a shelter, and 15 “rough sleepers” had spent the night there. However, it was vacant at the time of the incident, CNN reported.

SURRY HILLS | Wall collapses as major fire engulfs seven-storey building. New video footage, released by FRNSW, shows the moment a wall from an engulfed building in Surry Hills came crashing down onto the street below. pic.twitter.com/mZeYGg1Kox — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) May 25, 2023

Engineers monitoring unstable walls

According to the police, 13 people have been contacted so far as part of an investigation into the cause of the fire that created “significant structural collapse" to the affected building. “We continue to keep wetting down the hotspots. We will continue for some time to get final extinguishment there,” Jeremy Fewtrell, Deputy Commissioner Fire and Rescue NSW, said on Friday, adding that engineers were evaluating if the charred building can still stand tall.

Shocking visuals that surfaced online on Thursday displayed flames battering the building, with plumes of smoke erupting all around. "The size of the flames is incredible and the heat coming from it. Awful. It must be affecting our building across the road from it now for sure but we've been moved so far away we can't see," one onlooker told the Daily Mail Australia.