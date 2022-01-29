Ukraine A 'pawn In Chess Game' Of US, Says Australian Professor Over Moscow-Kyiv Conflict

Tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border have continued to aggravate after Moscow deployed over 1,00,000 troops along the eastern European region since October last year. In light of the situation, as the West has continued to note Russia's aggressive behaviour against Kyiv, an emeritus professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Joseph Camilleri, explained why the US is preoccupied with the speculations about potential 'Russian threat' and the aftermath. Speaking to Sputnik, Professor Cammileri said: "The US is playing a leading role...to put the Russian side on the backfoot", adding that Ukraine is "pawn in America's chess game."

When asked about his opinion on the primary goal of the West and the possible backfire, despite Russia claiming it does not want to invade Ukraine, Professor Camilleri said, "I think they (the US) want to protest that position and they want to sense, out the Russian side on the back foot. That's what they are trying to do. And the question is: how will this situation be handled by both sides so that nothing unpleasant happens in any part of Europe." Ever since the US intelligence officials detected the amassing of troops on the Ukraine-Russia border, the US has been instrumental in warning Moscow of potential sanctions in case there is an attack on the sovereignty of Kyiv. Nevertheless, Russia has repeatedly refuted claims, saying that it has no intention to infringe the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Russia has said it has no intention of doing that and therefore none of those threats should come to pass. But, nevertheless, the fact that it has happened, that those threats have been made creates a tense situation. And I think the backfiring is that it prevents and property dialogue and a constructive relationship to occur in Europe and this can have wider implications beyond Europe," said Prof. Joseph Camilleri, emeritus of La Trobe University, as quoted by Sputnik.

Explaining the inversely proportional relation of the backfiring of Russian threats and West, Europe in particular, Prof. Camilleri elucidated that "I could backfire in terms of greater instability in Europe, and that will be of no benefit to either Western Europe or Eastern Europe, Ukraine included, (creating) greater tension outside Europe." He also stressed the importance of Russian-American dialogue for the resolution of conflicts, including the Middle-East as well as the Iran nukes program.

Ukraine is 'pawn in chess game' of US

Russia has often accused the US of "alarmist" behaviour with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, saying that Washington is scaling up hysteria around the situation at the eastern European borders. Referring to the same, Prof. Camilleri said "I think the US is interested in Ukraine in the sense that Ukraine is the final nail, so to speak, it's the final prize that they would like to have in the end." When asked if Russia and China can develop a strategic partnership to confront the US, he added:

"It's a pawn in a chess game that they are trying to play, but I think by doing it in the way they are, it may well in the very near, very near future bring China and Russia even closer in this."

In the latest developments on the Moscow-Kyiv conflict, US and NATO have conveyed a written response to Russia on the list of security demands it had made last December. The list included excluding ex-Soviet nation Ukraine to join the international military bloc, in addition to withdrawing NATO troops from the post-1997 borders and limiting weapon system deployment. On the other hand, countries like UK and Canada have extended financial and technical assistance to Kyiv in a bid to deter Russian aggression.

