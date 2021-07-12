UP Govt Invites Australian MP Craig Kelly To Collaborate In Fight Against COVID-19

Australian MP Craig Kelly who had heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again hailed his efforts on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Craig Kelly praised Adityanath for his 'outstanding' leadership and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly also commended Yogi Adityanath's efforts pertaining to Ivermectin to stall the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Great to see the outstanding leadership shown by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minster @myogiadityanath on Ivermectin & crushing the wave https://t.co/OLj1kY4wCU — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) July 12, 2021

Earlier, the Australian MP had praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and expressed a desire to 'loan' him. Kelly had hit out at Australia's State Premiers and criticised them for creating a 'mess'. Kelly had asked if Adityanath could be loaned to Australia to sort out the Ivermectin issue amid the pandemic.

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



Any chance they could loan us their Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the Ivermectin sort out the mess our hopelessly incompetent State Premiers have created

￼ https://t.co/H6xUwUe8GU — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) July 10, 2021

Uttar Pradesh government responds to Craig Kelly

Responding to Kelly's appreciating remarks, the Uttar Pradesh government said that it is happy to host him. Taking to Twitter, the UP CMO also mentioned that it was willing to share its practices that helped the state in the fight against COVID-19. In addition, the UP government has also welcomed Kelly to collaborate in the fight against COVID-19. Issuing a response to the UP government's welcome gesture, the Australian MP has stated that it would be an honour to visit the state and learn more of how it implemented Ivermectin in order to tackle the pandemic. However, Kelly also mentioned that due to his country's failure, he is 'locked up indefinitely' in Sydney as Australia's borders remain closed.

We would be happy to host you & share best practices which helped #UttarPradesh fight the pandemic under the guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & leadership of #UPCM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji.



Let us collaborate & co-operate in this global fight against #COVID19.@UPGovt https://t.co/Qjqfn8D9iA — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 12, 2021

It would be an honour to visit and learn more of how UP implemented Ivermectin & achieved such great success in crushing Covid.



However, because of the failures of our Australian governments to follow UP’s lead, we are locked up indefinitely & I’m unable to leave Sydney. https://t.co/FsGKyuFPpM — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) July 12, 2021

This comes after Uttar Pradesh had earlier claimed that it was the first state to introduce a large-scale “prophylactic and therapeutic” use of Ivermectin. Additionally, the state health department had also recommended Ivermectin as a preventive measure for people who came in contact with COVID patients, health workers, and the treatment of the patients themselves.

COVID-19 in Sydney

The country reported 2021's first COVID-19 death on Sunday and 77 new cases of the virus in New South Wales (NSW). The state of NSW is already battling a surge of Delta variant cases. Additionally, the authorities have given a heads-up and said that the numbers in Sydney are expected to rise. Sydney is already undergoing a hard lockdown owing to the fresh outbreak of Delta variant. Australia, which had initially tackled the pandemic when it began is now struggling to contain the virus due to its delayed vaccination rollout.