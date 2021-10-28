US Asks UK To Extradite Assange, Says WikiLeaks Founder Could Serve Prison Sentence In Aus

Any sentence imposed on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could be served in an Australian prison if he is extradited to the United States to face espionage charges, US lawyers told the British lawmakers. The American lawyers’ appeal came ahead of the Royal Court of Justice’s extradition hearing of Assange after previously the court ruled that the WikiLeaks founder will not be extradited. Assange was arrested by the British authorities on 11 April 2019 after he spent almost seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

While Assange is facing criminal charges in the US for publishing classified documents, he is awaiting the outcome of theUS appeal hearing of extradition in the UK’s Belmarsh prison in London. As per the Guardian report, the US authorities have told the UK judges that if Britain agrees to extradite Assange to the US on espionage charges, the WikiLeaks founder could serve any American prison sentence he receives in his native country, Australia.

The latest appeal also came after in January, a lower British court had refused US’ request to extradite Assange over the publication of the secret American military documents at least ten years ago. At the time, UK’s District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered that the WikiLeaks founder was likely to take his own life if he is held under the harsh conditions of US prison. Now, appealing against the UK decision which was announced earlier this year, a lawyer for the US government on Wednesday, 27 October denied that Assange’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the US judicial system.

US lawyers said Lewis has 'no history of serious mental illness'

As per the report, lawyer James Lewis said that WikiLeaks founder “has no history of serious and enduring mental illness” and does not meet the threshold of being so ill that he cannot resist causing self-harm. The latest remarks by American authorities came as US prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges along with one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication. While the charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, Lewis reportedly said that the “longest sentence ever imposed for this offence is 63 months”.

Lewis also said that the US authorities had vowed that Assange would not be held before trial in a top security “Supermax” prison or subjected to strict isolating conditions. The US lawyer added that if the WikiLeaks founder is convicted, he would be allowed to serve the sentence in Australia.

(IMAGE: AP)

