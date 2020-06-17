Australian MP Suggests Victoria, Queensland Should Be Renamed Due To Link With Colonialism

In the light of anti-racism movement, an Australian MP Lidia Thorpe reportedly suggested that Victoria and Queensland should change their names due to the links with colonialism. As Victoria is named after Britain’s Queen Victoria, Thorpe reckoned that it was time to have a conversation about what the states and territories are called. She also reportedly suggested that the names should be more Australian.

While speaking to an Australian local media outlet, the Victorian Greens MP said that the country should make decisions and change names, state names and everything that causes ‘harm’. Thorpe also noted that just like Victoria, Queensland should also do the same for its links to the British empire. While calling it a ‘massive opportunity’, the Australian politician is also hoping that a treaty will soon be made between the government and First Nation People.

READ: Australia Accuses China And Russia Of Virus Disinformation

As Australia is also the only country that doesn’t have a treaty with its indigenous citizens, Thorpe also said that the country is currently a ‘divided nation’. She also noted that indigenous people do not have the same opportunity. Thorpe also hopes that she’ll see the end to the injustice that occurs against Aboriginal people. Furthermore, she reportedly also added that she would like an environment ‘protected’.

READ: Facebook Rejects Australia's Call To Share Advertising Revenue With Media

Black Lives Matter protests

Thorpe’s suggestion comes amidst the Black Lives Matter protests. The demonstrations triggered by African-American George Floyd’s death has rocked not just parts of the United States, but the protests have been taking place in several parts of Australia as well. George Floyd died in police custody and in viral footage, the Chauvin could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces.

(Image: Lidia Thorpe/Facebook)

READ: Australia Voices Concern Over Man Sentenced To Die In China

READ: Morrison On Australian Sentenced To Death In China