Victoria Becomes Australia's 1st State To Ban Nazi Swastikas Amid Radicalisation Concerns

In a major development, an Australian state has passed a law prohibiting the public display of Nazi swastikas amid soaring concerns of local young people being radicalised. In a first, the Parliament of Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, has passed the law and set a fine of A$ 22,000 or $15,213. Besides, the offender will face a jail term of 12 months for displaying the Nazi swastika, or Hakenkreuz. While speaking at a press conference, the chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Dvir Abramovich, who fought for the antisemitism, said he is expecting that other states such as New South Wales, and the states of Queensland and Tasmania will pass similar laws in their states too.

"The fact that we’ve got a resurgent white supremacist and neo-Nazi movement is a cause for concern in every state," said Abramovich, who lives in the Victorian capital, Melbourne.

"What the bill does is to say to those forces of evil that are trying to break our spirit and instil fear that the law’s no longer on their side," he added.

Notably, Abramovich started a national campaign in 2017 and since then, he has been organising community events and other educational events to spread awareness among the youth. According to Abramovich, the law becomes official in the next two weeks, however, the ban takes effect six months later following a public education campaign. It is crucial to note here that several religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism use swastika from ancient times. The symbol is used as a sacred sign in these religions. Therefore, it exempts the use of swastikas in certain religious and cultural contexts.

Australian intelligence official had warned of serious radicalisation of youth

Meanwhile, Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes also expressed satisfaction over the recent changes and said she was proud the law had passed with the support of opposition lawmakers. "I’m glad to see that no matter what side of politics, we can agree that this vile behaviour will not be tolerated in Victoria," Symes said. It is worth mentioning the Australian Security Intelligence Organization-- the nation’s main domestic spy agency-- in its annual threat assessment in February, has said that the radicalised youths were using the swastika symbol for quite a long time and advised the then government to make laws that could prevent the young generation from being affected.

Image: AP