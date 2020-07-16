Victoria Records 317 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Spike

Victoria state in Australia has reported its highest daily increase of coronavirus cases on July 16 taking the states' total virus tally to 4,750. According to a tally maintained by the government, the state reported 317 more positive cases overnight and is considered to be the highest daily increase by any state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Rise in hospitalizations

Premier Daniel Andrews reportedly said that two men in the age group of 80 had passed away bringing the total death toll in the state to 29. He added that he is not in a position to provide any further information about the two cases and said that they sent their best wishes, thoughts and prayers to each of those of families. Brett Sutton, Victoria Chief Health Officer Professor has warned that the state has not yet hit its peak of infections and further adde that preventive measures should be taken to curb the spread of virus. As per reports, 109 patients are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The state reportedly took 28,607 virus tests yesterday bringing the total to 1,225,999.

In a major step to contain the rising number of COVID-19 infections, Australia's hard-hit state Victoria on July 6 announced to close its borders with the country’s most populous state New South Wales for the first time in 100 years. The announcement came as Victoria registered yet another big jump of new coronavirus cases, its highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Image: AP