Video Of Dancers Twerking On Australian Navy Ship Courts Controversy, PM 'disappointed'

An all-girls dance troupe ‘101 Doll Squadron’ hired by the Royal Australian Naval forces to perform at a commissioning ceremony on Saturday of their new advanced vessel HMAS-Supply has stirred controversy about ‘Australian military standards’. Complaints poured over the Australian national broadcasting Corp (ABC’s) coverage of the twerking dance performance, and several Australian newspapers and tabloids slammed military's top officials for watching what they described as ‘sexually explicit’ performance, even as they claimed that they hadn’t arrived yet when the dance was performed. The Australian Defence Department is being widely condemned for watching the seven-woman troupe's routine wherein the performers were dressed in red crop t-shirts, black shorts and berets, as broadcaster ABC aired that both, the governor-general and the chief of navy, were among the audience watching the dance.

The controversy, however, flared after the Australian broadcaster’s reporting of the event, as the Sydney based all-women dance troop criticised the media coverage of their dance performance saying that the way video was broadcasted, made them feel “threatened” and “exploited”. Voicing their disappointment, the 101 Doll Squadron told Sydney Morning Herald in a statement that the same outlets that purport to support women and run exclusives against women objectification have been “most virulent” in the portrayal of troupe’s dance.

The troupe lashed out on the broadcaster’s coverage saying that the network aired "creepy angles” and the footage had deceptive editing. “The 101 Doll Squadron members have been under personal attack on all media platforms since the weekend and we now feel unsafe,” the all-women group said, shortly before deleting their official Instagram handle and Facebook page. The troupe’s statement mentioned how the women performance felt unsafe after the outlet’s “need to sexualise these women and their dance piece”.

A member of the dance group, on condition of anonymity, told Sydney Morning Herald that the footage was edited with cut-ins, zooming in on military personnel, guests and dignitaries who, at the time of performance, were not even there on the vessel. In one of the segments of the clip, as the shot cut out, the Corp. aired governor general David Hurley, the Queen's representative in Australia. A spokesperson for the Australian Defence Force told Australian press reporters that Hurley had, in fact, not arrived when the routine had started. He slammed the misreporting of the facts from the event, defending the Australian military forces.

Australian PM 'disappointed'

Speaking at a press conference in Perth about the naval forces ceremony, Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed disappointment at the coverage of the dance performance. “I am disappointed that this event was so misreported. I think that was disrespectful to the performers to suggest the governor-general or others were in attendance in that way,” he told reporters. Adding to his statement, the Australian PM said, “Yes, I think standards have failed and so I think obviously the defence will look at these matters and make what changes they wish to in the future. I will leave that to them. It is disappointing that Australians were so misled on that issue.”

Morrison said that the outlet should “reflect” on how they took a dance piece out of context and edited the presence of dignitaries that weren’t involved. “It was in no way meant to be disrespectful and we are hurt and disappointed it has been misconstrued that way,” 101 Doll Squadron contested in an official statement.