Watch| Cultural Performances Brighten Sydney As The Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi

Cultural performances hit the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney with a bang where the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived. The Indian Prime minister is on a three-nation tour with Sydney as the last leg of the tour. He addressed a gathering of ex-pat Indians with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. The land down under hosts almost a million Indians.

"The Indian Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney's community reception," Jay Shah, one of IADF's directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster.

#WATCH | Australia | Cultural program underway at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive shortly for a community event. pic.twitter.com/nkcvIO3BYf — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event to be held shortly at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.



Visuals from the venue. pic.twitter.com/Glg0T0eE8q — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

20,000 members of the Indian diaspora to attend the event

Sydney Olympic Park was decorated and over 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora eagerly waited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of India in a tweet said, "Immense enthusiasm in Sydney for the community programme, which begins soon…"

At the event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, Modi, who was in Australia as a guest of the Australian government, addressed the audience. Modi's supporters in Brisbane and Canberra also had planned special buses.

Immense enthusiasm in Sydney for the community programme, which begins soon… pic.twitter.com/K3193pYLEZ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 23, 2023

Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their excitement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event was held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Shashi Prabha said, "All of us are excited for PM Modi to arrive. That is the most important thing for us at the moment."