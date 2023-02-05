Watch: Giant Flames Engulf Buddhist Temple In Melbourne, 150 Firefighters Arrive At Scene

Giant flames engulfed a Buddhist temple in the Australian city of Melbourne on Sunday as firefighters rushed to douse the blaze. According to The Daily Mail, 150 personnel from the fire department was deployed to the Bright Moon Buddhist Society Temple after a fire broke out at around 8 pm.

Videos circulating online display onlookers witnessing the temple going up in flames and gasping “oh my god.” Thick plumes of smoke are also seen erupting at the scene. Following the incident, which has devastated most of the main building of the temple, Fire Rescue Victoria initiated a Watch and Act warning for nearby regions such as Springvale South, Noble Park, Dingley Village, and Keysborough.

Authorities have urged residents in the neighboring areas to stay indoors and shut their windows and doors to avoid getting affected by the smoke that has erupted due to the fire. Roads near the temple are being cleared to make way for emergency vehicles rushing to the scene. Springvale South’s Springvale Road has also been cordoned off due to the massive fire, which was spotted by locals from even 15 kilometers away.

A huge fire broke out in a Buddhist temple in #Melbourne, #Australia. pic.twitter.com/sNtQpzpIHz — BRAVE SPIRIT🇺🇦 (@Brave_spirit81) February 5, 2023

Melbourne temples face fire and vandalism incidents

The Buddhist temple was a popular landmark in Melbourne’s southeast and used to sprawl with Buddhist devotees from all around the city. Joanne Tran, a local, told the Herald Sun that the fire broke out when the temple was in the middle of Lunar New Year celebrations. “They usually have firecrackers and candles, the whole works, maybe something caught on fire from that,” she said.

This isn't the first time that temples in Melbourne have fallen victim to fire and vandalism incidents. Recently, three Hindu temples were targetted by Khalistani supporters who vandalised the places of worship with hateful, anti-India slogans spray painted on the walls. The temples were Sri Sri Radha Ballabha ISCKON, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple and BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir.