Watch: Time-lapse Video Shows Speed And Size Of Deadly Queensland Floods In Australia

Torrential downpours had swamped parts of Australia's third-largest city, Brisbane, Queensland, on February 28, triggering record flooding throughout the east coast. Brisbane and its environs saw the worst floods since 2011 when the metropolis of 2.6 million people was flooded by a once-in-a-century disaster, AP reported. Further, the rising and draining of the floodwater in different parts of Queensland have been captured in flood monitoring cameras.

The video footage which has been uploaded by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority on Twitter revealed a time-lapse between the period of February 24 to March 2. The footage showcased the rise in floodwaters to fully submerge roads and bridges in Queensland, at Glenore Bridge, Glenore Grove, Helidon, Junction View, as well as Woodlands Road in the Lockyer Valley, south-east Queensland.

These flood monitoring cameras demonstrate the extent of the rainfall and just how quickly waters rose, causing major damage during the recent #seqfloods 😮 pic.twitter.com/56CnQfuHp0 — Queensland Reconstruction Authority (@QReconstruction) March 8, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the flood-stricken town of Lismore

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the flood-stricken town of Lismore on March 9. He further proclaimed a 'National Emergency Declaration' for the flooding in northern New South Wales (NSW) and southeast Queensland. As of Monday, March 7, the total number of people who lost their lives was 13.

Morrison stated that declaring a national emergency will "ensure all our emergency powers are available and that we cut through any red tape that might be faced," AP reported. Furthermore, it has been the first time a proclamation like this was made since a law was established in December 2020 in reaction to disastrous wildfires in the Southern Hemisphere the previous summer.

The declaration implies that flood victims will not be required to present identity documents in order to receive support payments and that the federal government will be able to act independently in places where state administrations have not requested assistance.

Numerous emergency flood warnings were issued for Brisbane neighbourhoods, where 2,145 houses and 2,356 businesses were flooded. The recent floods have been "very different" from the 2011 floods, according to Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

Mark Bailey, Queensland Transport Minister, has said that major roadways were shut. Train and boat services were suspended throughout Brisbane, he added, AP reported.

(Image: AP)