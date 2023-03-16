'We Expect Australian Govt To Take Strict Actions,' Says MEA On Indian Consulate Shutdown

An Indian consulate located near Swann Road in Australia's Taringa suburb was forced to shut down due to the threat posed by Khalistani extremists. Official spokesperson for Indian foreign affairs, Arindam Bagchi on Thursday briefed the media on the same.

Bagchi said the Indian consulate in Brisbane was temporarily closed due to the threat posed by Khalistani supporters. He said that when the Australian PM came to India, PM Modi raised these issues directly before his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and the issue of the attack by Khalistani supporters on the Indian consulate was also raised by the Indian leadership.

"We are expecting the Australian government will take some strict actions against the rising cases of attacks on Indian temples in Australia," he added.

Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian consulate in Brisbane, forcing it to shut down. The honorary consulate was first attacked on February 21, and later Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh reported that a Khalistani flag was found attached to the office. On Wednesday (March 15), the consulate was closed after Khalistani supporters blocked the entrance and raised slogans against Hindus, calling them supremacists. The Queensland police said it was an unauthorised gathering.

"The Indian consulate was forced to close due to safety concerns after Sikhs for Justice targeted them with their propaganda," Sarah L. Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights, told The Australia Today.

"Till now, there have been attacks on Indian Australians. But now, the target is institutions belonging to the Indian government. This is a direct attack on the Government of India when the Indian Consulate in Brisbane is attacked (by Khalistani elements)," J. Bhardwaj, editor of the publication, said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, the Swaminarayan Temple in Perth received a threat call from Khalistan supporters. This development came on the day Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flew from Perth to India for a state visit. As per inputs, the Khalistan supporters shared an audio message in which he can be heard threatening the president of the Shree Swaminarayan Temple. Earlier, Shree Laxmi Narayan Mandir (temple) in Brisbane's Burbank suburb was attacked by a group of Khalistani supporters.

