We Will Not Accept...: PM Modi Raises Issue Of Attacks On Temples In Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese on May 24 discussed the attacks on temples in Australia. PM Modi said, "We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions and thoughts."

“PM Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter again today. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions and thoughts,” added PM Modi in a joint press briefing with his Australian counterpart.

“I thank Prime Minister Albanese for the actions that have already been taken. PM Albanese has once again assured me today that he will take strict actions against such elements in future also,” PM Modi added.

Earlier this year in March, PM Modi welcoming his Australian counterpart, Albanese to India had stated that India and Australia have a close partnership covering areas such as security and education but the recent attacks by pro-Khalistan outfits against Hindu temples have “disturbed” New Delhi.

Meetings reflect the maturity of our ties: PM Modi

Elaborating on the relationship the two counties share, PM Modi stated, "This is our 6th meeting in the past year. This reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode."

Prime Minister further invited Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. "I invite PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India," said PM Modi in the joint press briefing. "

We had constructive discussions on strengthening our strategic cooperation in the sectors of mining and critical minerals...We have decided to set up a task force on green hydrogen," added PM Modi.