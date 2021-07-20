Western Australia: Man Ties Bedsheets Together To Escape Hotel Quarantine

A man in Western Australia tried to escape mandatory quarantine in a hotel by using a rope made of tied-together bedsheets. The 39-year-old, who had arrived in Western Australia on a flight from Brisbane on July 19, was arrested and charged after he fled his hotel room. The Western Australia Police Force has shared the images and detailed the whole incident on their official Facebook account.

Man tries to escape quarantine

After arriving in Brisbane, his application for entry was refused under the existing restrictions for Queensland. The man was told to leave the state within 48 hours and was taken to Rivervale hotel for temporary quarantine. The police in their Facebook post mentioned that at about 12:45 am, the man climbed out of a window of the fourth-floor room using a rope made of bedsheets. The person had fled the area but after eight hours, the Operation Tide Compliance and Assurance officers located the man at Beaufort Street near Second Ave in Mt. Lawley and took him into custody. The man from Queensland was charged under the provisions of the Emergency Management Act, with failure to comply with a direction and providing false information.

Australia has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Three states in Australia have imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Western Australia has imposed strict travel restrictions for people arriving from South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria. People coming from South Australia will have to be tested mandatorily and will have to stay in 14 days of self-quarantine. Travel from Victoria will no longer be permitted in Western Australia unless one is an exempt traveller. Western Australia residents wanting to enter from NSW are not guaranteed the right of entry, and need to demonstrate extenuating circumstances to be approved to enter the state.

IMAGE: WesternAustraliaPoliceForce/Facebook