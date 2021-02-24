What Is Buruli Ulcer? Australia Issues Health Alert For This Flesh-eating Disease

Several cases of flesh-eating Buruli ulcer have been discovered in Australia as health authorities have issued an immediate health alert. The website of the health department said that cases have been reported in the Essendon, Moonee Ponds and, Brunswick West areas of inner Melbourne. The skin infection caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium ulceran. It leads to lesions on the skin which are sometimes mistaken as an insect bite.

Flesh-eating disease in Australia

Over time the lesion can progress to develop into a destructive skin ulcer known as Buruli Ulcer. As per the website of the Melbourne health department, the highest risk is associated with Rye, Sorrento, Blairgowrie and Tootgarook areas on the Mornington Peninsula. Moderate risk is associated with Ocean Grove, Barwon Heads, Point Lonsdale, Queenscliff, Frankston and Seaford areas in Bellarine Peninsula. Bellarine and Mornington Peninsula, the South Eastern Bayside suburbs and East Gippsland are at low risk.

The infection is usually detected in coastal areas, however, for the first time a non-coastal area has been identified as a potential area of risk. So far, the risk of transmission in these areas is considered low. The site also mentions that all the identified cases had travelled to known risk areas for Buruli ulcer. The disease is not transmissible from person to person and there is no evidence of direct transmission from possums to humans. The disease can occur at any age and everyone is susceptible to infection. Meanwhile, the researchers are still trying to discover how the Buruli ulcer spreads to humans.

The WHO statement reads: "Buruli ulcer is a chronic debilitating disease caused by an environmental Mycobacterium ulcerans.

"It often affects the skin and sometimes bone and can lead to permanent disfigurement and long-term disability.

What is Buruli ulcer?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) website, Buruli ulcer is an ulcerative skin disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium ulcerans. The organism produces a unique toxin – mycolactone – which causes tissue damage and inhibits the immune response. Mycobacterium ulcerans is in the same family of bacteria that causes tuberculosis and leprosy.

Symptoms and treatment

As per the WHO website, Buruli ulcer starts as a painless swelling on a large painless area of plaque, legs, arms or face. The disease may progress with no pain and fever. Without treatment or sometimes during antibiotics treatment, the nodule, plaque or oedema will ulcerate within 4 weeks. Bone is occasionally affected, causing deformities.

Buruli ulcer can be cured with early detection and a combination of antibiotics, as per the website of WHO. But, if diagnosed late, the condition can lead to permanent disfigurement and disability. Buruli ulcer has been reported in 33 countries across Africa, America, Asia and the Western Pacific, reported the website. As per the website, 58,695 cases are reported between 2002 and 2016 from 17 countries.

