'Won't Be Bullied': Australia Hits Back As China Warns Of Action Over Belt & Road Deal Row

Adding fuel to the soaring Australia-China tensions, Beijing on April 22 said that Canberra’s sudden scraping of the Belt Road initiative poses “serious harm” to bilateral ties. China also warned Australia of stringent retaliatory measures but Canberra pledged to not give in to ‘bullying’. The war of words came after the Australian federal government pulled the deal with Victoria state on April 21. The Australian Defence Minister termed the move as essential to prevent the country from hosting a massive infrastructure scheme “used for propaganda.”

While reflecting a significant opposition to the Chinese government’s increasing assertiveness, Australia reportedly overruled the state's decision of giving a nod to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The initiative is also the flagship of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s geostrategic vision for the entire Asia-pacific region. Australia also said that the agreement by Victoria state did not adhere to the nation's foreign policy.

However, irked by the move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing that Australia has “poisoned mutual trust... and seriously harms China-Australia relations” before adding that Beijing “reserves the right to take further action in response to this.”

Dutton says Australia ‘won’t be bullied'

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton told local radio that the country was “worried” over administrations reaching such agreements with foreign nations as the one Victoria state did with China. “We can’t allow these sort of compacts... to pop up because they’re used for propaganda reasons and we’re just not going to allow that to happen,” he said.

Dutton also expressed ‘disappointment’ over China wanting to retaliate to its latest move but said that Canberra “won’t be bullied by anyone.” He said, “We are going to stand up for what we believe in and that’s exactly what we’ve done here.” Further opposing BRI, Dutton said that the government’s issue is not with the Chinese citizens but “the values or virtues or the outlook of the Chinese Communist Party". The BRI is basically the Chinese President’s vision for Asia that includes lattice of ports, train tracks, economic zones along with other infrastructural investments.

