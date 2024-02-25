English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 20th, 2022 at 18:39 IST

Australian party leaders clash on China in election debate

Australia's prime minister and his opposition rival clashed heatedly over the country's tumultuous relationship with China on Wednesday in the first leaders' debate ahead of elections on May 21.

Associated Press Television News
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Australia's prime minister and his opposition rival clashed heatedly over the country's tumultuous relationship with China on Wednesday in the first leaders' debate ahead of elections on May 21. The opposition centre-left Labour Party has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government of Australia's biggest foreign policy blunder in the Pacific since World War II after China and the Solomon Islands announced this week they had signed a bilateral security pact.

The pact has raised fears of a Chinese naval presence on the Solomon Islands, only 2,000 km (1,240 miles) off the northeast Australian coast. Morrison said China was to blame for the new threat, not Australia, which is the Solomon Islands' main security partner.

“It is a very serious issue, but what I found interesting today was that...the Labour Party said that this was a policy failure. No, this has happened because China is seeking to interfere in the Pacific,” Morrison said

He said it was odd that the Labour Party was saying it was Australia's fault instead of acknowledging that China was interfering in the region. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese described that accusation as an “outrageous slur”. “This isn't so much a Pacific step up. It's a Pacific stuff up. This is a major foreign policy failure by Australia,” Albanese said. The Labour leader was referring to Australia's policy of increased engagement with its island neighbours, which the government describes as its Pacific step up.

“The truth is we all know that China has changed. China has changed its posture. It's more aggressive, it's more active in the region and we need to understand that and respond to it,” Albanese added.

The government has described Labour as weak on China and argues that a Labour government would bend to Chinese economic coercion. With China imposing official and unofficial trade sanctions against Australia in recent years, the government argues that Beijing wants Labour to win the election. A conservative lobby group is running ads on the side of trucks depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping casting his vote for Labour.

Labour takes credit for thwarting the government's plan in 2014 to sign an extradition treaty with China. Bilateral relations have since deteriorated, and the government now warns that Australians risk arbitrary detention if they visit China. Morrison on Wednesday said Labour had accused him of being “too strong” against China, pointing out to other world leaders how China was attempting to coerce Australia. Morrison said he had also been accused of racism for demanding an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and for banning flights from China early in the pandemic.

Several experts say both parties are largely united on national security issues and that the government is fabricating differences on China. Labour has been leading the government in most opinion polls in recent months. The government is seeking a rare fourth three-year term. Wednesday's debate was hosted by News Corp in the city of Brisbane in pivotal Queensland state in front of an audience of 100 people who have yet to decide who they would vote for. Albanese was voted the debate winner by 40 audience members, 35 gave it to Morrison and 25 were undecided. 

Advertisement

Published April 20th, 2022 at 18:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

an hour ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

an hour ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

an hour ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

an hour ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

3 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

7 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

8 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Masssive Turnout for PM Modi's Roadshow in Jamnagar

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Is Flavoured Water Good For You? Weighing The Pros And Cons

    Lifestyle Health27 minutes ago

  3. Delhi: Army Orders Probe After Class 10 Student Allegedly Kills Self

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. WWE Elimination Chamber results

    Web Stories32 minutes ago

  5. Anne Hathaway Dances To Ananconda Song In Milan, Video Goes Viral

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo