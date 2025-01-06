Austrian Far-Right Party Receives Mandate to Form Government, Marking First Since WWII

Vienna: Austria's Freedom Party, led by Herbert Kickl, has received a mandate to form a new government. If successful, this would mark the first government led by the far-right since World War II. The party secured 28.8% of the vote in the September parliamentary elections, surpassing the conservative Austrian People's Party.

After the elections, outgoing Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservative party was initially given the opportunity by President Alexander Van der Bellen to form a government. However, Nehammer's party refused to work with the Freedom Party, and other political groups also opposed collaborating with the far-right party, making it difficult to form a coalition.

By the start of the new year, efforts to create a governing alliance excluding the Freedom Party collapsed, and Nehammer announced his resignation on Saturday. With Nehammer stepping down, the opportunity now rests with Kickl's party to lead the next government.

People's Party Open to Coalition Talks with Freedom Party

The People's Party then signaled that it might be open to working under Kickl. Van der Bellen said after meeting Kickl for about an hour at the presidential palace Monday that he had tasked the Freedom Party leader with holding talks with the People's Party to form a new government.

“I did not take this step lightly,” the president told reporters. “I will continue to take care that the principles and rules of our constitution are correctly respected and adhered to.” The far right and the conservatives have governed together before, but on previous occasions with the Freedom Party as the junior partner. Most recently, they ran Austria from 2017 to 2019 in a government in which Kickl — a 56-year-old with a taste for provocation — served as interior minister. It collapsed in a scandal surrounding the Freedom Party's leader at the time.

Coalition talks between the far right and conservatives aren't guaranteed to succeed, but there are no longer any other realistic options in the current parliament and polls suggest that a new election soon could strengthen the Freedom Party further.

Freedom Party's Controversial Election Programme

In its election programme titled “Fortress Austria,” the Freedom Party has called for the “remigration of uninvited foreigners,” for achieving a more “homogeneous” nation by tightly controlling borders and suspending the right to asylum via an emergency law.

The Freedom Party also calls for an end to sanctions against Russia, is highly critical of Western military aid to Ukraine and wants to bow out of the European Sky Shield Initiative, a missile defense project launched by Germany. Kickl has criticised “elites” in Brussels and called for some powers to be brought back from the European Union to Austria.

Van der Bellen noted that the new government won't face an easy task.

“The economic environment is difficult. Austria is in a persistent recession, unemployment is rising; at the same time our state budget must be restructured,” he said. “It's not likely that all the measures will be popular, but they will have to be implemented.” He also pointed to the geopolitical threats Austria faces, particularly as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine, and pointed to the importance of “constructively strengthening European cooperation in the Union, also in the interest of Austrian industry and exporters.” And the head of state, a liberal who originally hails from the environmentalist Greens, said he and Kickl had discussed media freedom in Austria at length.

Kickl is confident of finding “viable solutions” in coalition talks, “and he wants this responsibility,” the president said.

Kickl strode past reporters without commenting as he left the meeting.