After an aircraft of Yeti airlines carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed in Nepal's Pokhara at around 11 am on Sunday, January 15, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the deaths that occurred in the Yeti Airlines plane crash.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia said, “The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti.”

"An ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed today near the Pokhara Airport while flying from Kathmandu. According to the info provided by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 5 Indians were travelling on this flight. Rescue operations are underway," said the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

'In touch with the families of the Indians aboard': Indian Embassy in Nepal

The Indian embassy in Nepal has said it was in touch with the families of the Indians aboard. “Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number :+977-9851107021," it tweeted.

Chief District Officer Tek Bahadur KC has informed local media that at least 40 bodies had been recovered from the site where the plane crash occurred.