sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ One Nation, One Election | Bomb Scare | Justin Trudeau | Donald Trump | US School Shooting |

Published 13:11 IST, December 17th 2024

Bahrain-Bound Aircraft Returns to Cochin Airport After Tyre Trouble

A passenger aircraft that took off from the Cochin International Airport for Bahrain on Tuesday was "called back" shortly after departure following reports of a suspected issue with its tyre, an airport source said. The issue was detected soon after take-off, the source said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aeroplane
Tyre Trouble Caused Bahrain-Bound Aircraft To Return Cochin Airport | Image: Pexels

Kochi: A passenger aircraft that took off from the Cochin International Airport for Bahrain on Tuesday was "called back" shortly after departure following reports of a suspected issue with its tyre, an airport source said.

The issue was detected soon after take-off, the source said. As a precautionary measure, the carrier was instructed to return to Cochin Airport to ensure passenger safety.

The source said preparations were underway to facilitate a safe landing.

More details are awaited. 

Updated 13:11 IST, December 17th 2024