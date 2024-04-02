Advertisement

New York: The crew, consisting of 20 individuals from India and one from Sri Lanka, aboard the container vessel involved in the collision with a critical Baltimore bridge last week, is reported to be actively engaged in their regular duties, according to the vessel's owning company. They will remain on board until investigations into the mishap are concluded.

For the unversed, the container vessel Dali collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge spanning the Patapsco River in Baltimore in the early hours of March 26. US media report suggested that just moments before the collision, the vessel experienced a complete blackout, indicating a loss of engine and electrical power. "It is confirmed there are 21 crew members on board. The crew members are busy with their normal duties on the ship as well as assisting the National Transportation Safety Board and Coast Guard investigators on board," a spokesperson of Grace Ocean Pte and Synergy Marine told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

How long the crew would have to stay on board?

On how long the crew would have to stay on board the ship, the spokesperson said: “At this time, we do not know how long the investigation process will take and until that process is complete, the crew will remain on board.”

Advertisement

The Singapore-flagged Dali is owned by Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and managed by the Synergy Marine Group. Earlier, the non-profit organisation Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center had said that the Indian crew on board the container vessel was “healthy”.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi earlier said that there were 20 Indians on board Dali and the Indian embassy in Washington was in close touch with them and local authorities.

Advertisement

Last week, US authorities began interviewing personnel on board Dali. The Synergy Group had said in a statement that the NTSB boarded the vessel on Wednesday and collected documents, voyage data recorder extracts, and other evidence as part of their investigation.

Grace Ocean and Synergy confirmed the safety of all crew members and two pilots aboard the vessel. They, however, reported one minor injury and said the injured crew member had been treated and discharged from a hospital.

Advertisement

Six people, who were part of a construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge when the collision occurred, are presumed dead. Divers recovered the bodies of two of the construction workers from a red pickup truck found submerged in the river and a search was on for the remaining four victims.

US President Joe Biden said that the crew on board Dali had alerted transportation personnel about losing control of the vessel, enabling authorities to close the Baltimore bridge to traffic before the devastating collision, “undoubtedly” saving lives. Meanwhile, a temporary alternative route for ships is to be opened in the US city of Baltimore following the collapse of, officials announced.

Advertisement

Efforts to clear the debris from the water underway

Efforts to clear the debris from the water are currently underway, with a significant milestone achieved on Saturday as a 200-tonne section of the collapsed bridge was successfully removed. Cleanup teams are diligently working to cut the debris into smaller, manageable pieces that can be safely removed and transported to disposal sites. This meticulous process marks a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy to the affected area and ensure the safety of maritime traffic.

Advertisement

Last week, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg revealed the dire consequences of the bridge collapse in Baltimore, stating that it has brought operations at the port to a standstill, impacting approximately 8,000 jobs and causing a loss of around USD 2 million in daily wages for workers. Prior to the collapse, the port facilitated between USD 100 million and USD 200 million worth of trade each day, making it the largest port in the country for vehicle imports. The economic fallout from this incident underscores the significant disruption to both local and national trade.



(With PTI Inputs)