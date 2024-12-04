Bangladesh Has No Plans To Ban ISKCON: Muhammad Yunus' Close Aide

Dhaka: An aide to the Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh Interim Government, Muhammed Yunus, has said that India's neighbouring country does not have any plans to impose a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) after a monk formerly associated with the organisation was arrested on alleged sedition charges.

Speaking to ANI, Shafiqul Alam the Press Secretary to Yunus noted that Bangladesh is at a crucial stage and the country's Chief Adviser will soon give a national unity call to all political parties against all misinformation campaigns and against vested interest groups who are attempting to destabilize the nation.

To a query on ISKCON being potentially banned in his country, Alam responded, “We have said we don't have any plan to ban ISKCON. That is like we have said it repeatedly.”

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities following the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Das, who is associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25. The arrest followed a complaint filed on October 31 by a local politician that accused him and and others of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally of the Hindu community.

On being asked about the goal of the national unity call given by Muhammad Yunus, Shafiqul Alam said, “I think we are at a crucial stage and we think you have seen how the nation got together to oust Sheikh Hasina. So, obviously, Chief Adviser will call all the political parties for national unity, unity against all the misinformation campaign, unity against all the vested interest group who are trying to destabilize the country and who are selling all the sorts of conspiracy stories and all sorts of fake news about Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh local media reported today that Younus met with all political parties of the country.

A report in the Daily Star cited Amar Bangladesh Party Joint Secretary General Asaduzzaman Fuaad telling reporters in front of the Foreign Service Academy that leaders of all the political parties assured Yunus that their respective parties would stand by the government on the issue of national unity.

Fuaad was cited as saying in the publication that several political parties urged Prof Yunus to take steps to hold elections as early as possible after implementing the necessary reforms.

Meanwhile the Press Secretary of the chief adviser of the Bangladesh interim government, when asked about a writ petition in the country's High Court, seeking a ban on the broadcast of Indian TV channels said, “I think it is a matter of the court. I think let the court decide. We believe in open media freedom, open access to all the TV stations. We believe in that.”

Lawyer Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan, who filed the petition on Monday, is seeking a directive under the Cable Television Network Operation Act 2006 to prohibit the broadcast of Indian TV channels, Dhaka Tribune reported.

It also asks why a rule should not be issued instructing a ban on Indian TV channels in Bangladesh, as per Dhaka Tribune report.The secretaries of the Information Ministry and the Home Ministry, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), and others have been named as respondents in the petition.

Further, Shafiqul Alam accused the country's ousted pemier Sheikh Hasina of being a "mass murderer." He said that thousands of people were killed and made to disappear under Hasina's watch.

On being asked about Sheikh Hasina's recent allegations against Mohammed Yunus, Shafiqul Alam said, “Sheikh Hasina is a mass murderer. She has overseen one of the most brutal dictatorships. Under her watch thousands of people were killed, thousands of people were disappeared, millions of opposition, activists were charged with fake cases, fake charges, and now she is talking. We are quite shocked and surprised that she is still allowed to talk to media from her residence.”

Hasina had accused the interim government of Bangladesh of "unlawfully seizing the power" and condemend the "direct and indirect persecution" of ordinary people. She accused the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of 'harassing' the leaders of her party, the Awami League.

"The current regime, which unlawfully seized power, has demonstrated failure in every sector. It has failed to control the prices of essential commodities and to ensure the safety of citizens' lives. I strongly condemn the direct and indirect persecution of ordinary people," she said.

The ousted Bangladesh prime minister condemned the "unjust" arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and demanded his "immediate release". Hasina also expressed concerns over the attacks against minorities in Bangladesh and their places of worship and called for ensuring safety of religious freedom of all communities.