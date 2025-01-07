Bangladesh Issues Second Arrest Warrant For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Bangladesh's International Criminal Tribunal (ICT) has issued a second arrest warrant for ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of involvement in enforced disappearances during her tenure. The warrant, issued on January 6, also names 11 others, including former military generals and a former police chief. This new arrest warrant, issued on January 6, targets Hasina, who fled to India after her Awami League government was ousted following massive anti-government protests in August last year. The latest warrant against Hasina is the second arrest warrant issued against her. According to reports, so far the tribunal has recorded three cases against Hasina.

Background Of The Case

According to the information, Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after her government was ousted in August 2024, is already facing charges of genocide and crimes against humanity related to violent protests in July and August. The ICT has recorded three cases against her so far. The Bangladesh government has formally requested Hasina's extradition from India, but New Delhi has yet to respond.

Extradition Process